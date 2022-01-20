ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IMF sees cost of COVID pandemic rising beyond $12.5 trillion estimate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund expects to raise its forecast that the COVID-19 pandemic will cost the global economy $12.5 trillion through 2024, the head of the global lender said on Thursday.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told an event hosted by the Financial Times that supply chain disruptions, inflation and tighter monetary policy were “throwing cold water on the recovery everywhere.”

She said huge gaps in COVID-19 vaccine rates and the overall widening divergence between rich and poor caused by the pandemic, along with learning losses and increased gender impacts, would cause more protests, tensions and insecurity.

#Imf#Covid#World Economy#Inflation#Pandemic#The Financial Times
Interesting Engineering

Bill Gates Warns of Pandemics That Could Turn Out Worse Than COVID

Bill Gates, the visionary who warned us about a pandemic five years before it actually happened, has said that future pandemics could turn out far worse than COVID-19, The Independent reported. Gates reportedly said this as his charitable foundation donated $150 million to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI) to fight the COVID-19 vaccine and prevent future pandemics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
