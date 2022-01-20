Amazon Air lands in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A cargo plane arrived at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport in the early hours of the morning Thursday. It was the first flight of Amazon Air’s new daily cargo service to Wichita. The inaugural flight touched down shortly after 2 a.m.

The City of Wichita said this is Amazon Air’s first regional gateway in Kansas. The goal of the service is to support fast, efficient package deliveries to Amazon customers throughout the region and country.

The flights will be operated by Silver Airways using an ATR72-500 aircraft and operate daily between Wichita and Fort Worth Alliance Airport. The Wichita Airport Authority leased 10,691 square feet in the air cargo terminal to Trego-Dugan Aviation who is contracted to sort and load Amazon packages bound for their next destination. PrimeFlight Aviation will also lease 1,470 square feet to provide deicing services.

The City of Wichita said the Amazon Air regional gateway joins two investment sites already in the Wichita area — a one million square foot fulfillment center in Park City and a 140,000 square foot delivery station in northeast Wichita.

“We are thrilled with Amazon’s continued investment in Kansas and look forward to continued growth to meet our customer needs,” said Chris Preston, director of Amazon Air Gateway Operations.

According to a City of Wichita news release, Amazon has created more than 8,000 jobs and invested more than $4 billion in Kansas over the past decade, including infrastructure and compensation to employees. The city said Amazon’s investments have contributed an additional $3 billion in GDP to the Kansas economy.

