Man struck, killed by train while attempting to drive around railroad crossing in Mentor

FROM LOCAL CREATORS
Residents Scold Maple Heights City Council; Heinz 57 Sauce Played InterferenceBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
You Can Get Delicious Baked Goods in the Cleveland Area at Stick to Your Buns BakeryIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
For Fantastic Indian Food in the Cleveland Area, Go to Biryani HutIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
For Great Homemade Pies in the Cleveland Area, Head to Gray House PiesIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Talented Ohio Mother Rajah McQueen Last Seen At Cleveland Gas StationCleveland, OH
Related
Driver cut out from car after crash on East 30th Street
The Accident Investigative Unit of the Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a two-car crash near Downtown Cleveland Monday.
Snowplow damages your car, now what? Read this
In light of the recent Ohio Turnpike snowplow incident that affected 40 cars and injured 12 people, News 5 Investigators wanted to let you know what you should do if your car is damaged or if you’re hurt because of a snowplow.
Teen missing since Jan. 15, police concerned for her safety
The U.S. Marshals and the Perry Township Police Department are seeking assistance from the public to help locate a missing 16-year-old girl last seen on Jan. 15 in Perry, according to authorities.
Streetsboro Fire Department uses thermal camera to fight fire at The Happy Moose
Firefighters from the Streetsboro Fire Department used a thermal imaging camera to help pinpoint where a fire broke out at The Happy Moose restaurant on Friday and moved quickly to extinguish it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ohio Turnpike snowplow damages at least 40 vehicles, injures 12
Video taken Sunday by a truck driver traveling on the Ohio Turnpike in Erie County Monday shows a snowplow on the opposite side of the road causing a crash after throwing massive amounts of snow across the highway and onto passing vehicles.
Fire at Akron underground electrical vault causes power outages
A fire that broke out at an underground electrical vault in Akron caused power outages for numerous customers that are expected to last overnight, according to FirstEnergy.
Elyria firefighters save dog from fire likely caused by 'unattended' space heater
The Elyria Fire Department rescued a dog from a home after it went up in flames early Saturday morning.
Tennessee deputy found dead inside burning home
A Tennessee deputy was found dead in her burning home Sunday evening, and now the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is looking into the case.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crews repairing two water main breaks in Cleveland
Cleveland Water crews are working to repair two water main breaks in the city Saturday morning.
62YO man hospitalized after Cleveland house fire
A 62-year-old man was hospitalized after he was rescued from a house fire on East 117th Street in Cleveland Friday, according to the Cleveland Division of Fire.
Reward offered for suspect's arrest in fatal Sheffield Village McDonald's shooting
The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a $5,000 reward for the arrest of James Kimbrough for the shooting death of a 24-year-old woman at the McDonald's near State Route 254 and Abbe Road on Jan. 6.
Wadsworth police come to rescue of amputee stuck in snow
Pushing and grunting. Slipping and sliding. That was the story of the shift—over and over again— for Wadsworth police early Monday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Akron investigating homicide of 21YO man
A 21-year-old man was found shot inside a vehicle in Akron Wednesday morning, according to the Akron Police Department.
Canton police investigating 26-year-old woman's death
The Canton Police Department is investigating the death of a 26-year-old woman at an apartment complex in the 500 block of 11th St. NW.
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.
Comments / 8