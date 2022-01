I'm shocked to discover that the Robert Harris novel this tedious "thriller" is based on — titled simply Munich — was published only in 2018. Because the primary reaction I have to its movie version is mystification at how dated it feels. This is the same old by-the-numbers World War II–ing we've seen countless times before, finding nothing new to say and with no diverting suspense to offer in a milieu that has been extensively explored onscreen and in pop culture.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO