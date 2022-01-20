ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Governor wants to stop proposal on gas and diesel fuel tax

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BJzBA_0dr0FSc300

Gov. Mike DeWine wants lawmakers to put the brakes on a proposal to halt the collection of Ohio’s newly increased taxes on gas and diesel fuel.

The Republican governor and GOP lawmakers reached a deal in 2019 to boost Ohio’s tax on gas by 10.5 cents a gallon and the tax on diesel fuel by 19 cents to help maintain deteriorating roads and bridges. Ohioans now pay a state tax rate of 38.5 cents per gallon on gas and 47 cents a gallon on diesel fuel.

State Sen. Steve Huffman, a Tipp City Republican, has introduced a bill reducing both the gas and diesel tax to 28 cents per gallon, a proposal coming as Ohio prepares to receive millions in federal infrastructure improvement dollars.

But DeWine said halting the new gas tax now would be a mistake. “Infrastructure is vitally important to the economic development of the state and the creation of jobs,” he told Gongwer News Service.

As one example, the governor cited the proposed overhaul of the Brent Spence Bridge , which carries traffic over the Ohio River and connects Cincinnati with Northern Kentucky

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 9

Related
WTRF- 7News

How Ohio will spend some major bridge repair money

(WTRF) – Questions are being raised when it comes to Ohio’s recent funding for bridges. Ohio received 500 million dollars this week for repairs. One question is how rural areas will get their fair share. Senator Sherrod Brown says they have plans to make sure areas across the state get a fair cut. Brown says […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

How to get reimbursed for pothole damage in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In some areas of the Mountain State, you can file a claim if your car is damaged by a pothole. According to the West Virginia Legislative Claims Commission, if the incident happens on a state road, you can file a claim with the state. The claimant will need to include the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Tipp City, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
WTRF- 7News

Intel plans to build $20 billion computer chip factories in Ohio

Intel plans to bring 20,000 jobs to Ohio. Early Friday morning, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the company would be bringing two factories to the Buckeye state. Intel plans to invest $20 billion in Licking County for a site that will host semiconductor or chip manufacturing facilities. “Today’s announcement is monumental news for the state of […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

What mask is best to fight Omicron?

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Health officials are renewing their calls for people to considering masking up to protect against COVID. But, what mask should we wear? West Virginia’s Coronavirus Czar, Dr. Clay Marsh, recommends the N-95 mask. So, does that mean the cloth masks we’ve become accustomed to should be thrown out? Dr. Marsh says […]
WHEELING, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Huffman
Person
Mike Dewine
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia trying to ban school mask, testing requirements with Act

A group of lawmakers in West Virginia is trying to pass a law forbidding mask mandates in K-12 schools. The “Public School Health Rights Act” would also restrict districts from requiring COVID-19 testing for people who don’t have symptoms and prevent students or school employees from being made to quarantine or isolate unless they test […]
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Ohio River#Diesel Fuel#Fuel Tax#Governor#Republican#Gop#Ohioans#Gongwer News Service#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

U.S. allows teens to drive big rigs in new pilot program

(AP) – The federal government is moving forward with a plan to let teenagers drive big rigs from state to state in a test program. Currently, truckers who cross state lines must be at least 21 years old, but an apprenticeship program required by Congress to help ease supply chain backlogs would let 18-to-20-year-old truckers […]
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

WVU Medicine issues vaccine deadline

WVU Medicine has issued a timeline on when workers should be vaccinated by. WVU Medicine employees in Maryland and Pennsylvania will need to be vaccinated by February 28. Those employees that work in West Virginia and Ohio will need to be vaccinated by March 15. The vaccine mandate includes all employees, physicians, licensed independent practitioners, […]
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WTRF- 7News

Sheetz faces backlash over proposed store on Civil War battlefield

(WTAJ) — A proposed Sheetz location in Middletown, Virginia has a group of concerned individuals raising their battle flags. The Exit 302 Smart Development Coalition wrote an open letter to Pennsylvania residents voicing their concerns over the convenience store chain’s plan to build a truck stop on nearly 20 acres of land where the Battle […]
MIDDLETOWN, VA
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia School Choice Fair showcases the state’s variety of educational resources

WHEELING W.Va. – (WTRF) The education opportunities in West Virginia are endless. As a part of National School Choice Week, families gathered for an education fair to connect with different schools. West Virginia Voices for Education Choices and the Cardinal Institute hosted the West Virginia School Choice Fair, families were able to speak with a variety of local schools and institutions to find the perfect fit for […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy