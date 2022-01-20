Carman and Lima's Emerging Podcast Scene - Episode 64 - Thursday, Jan 20
Ken and Lima reflect back on their experiences playing high school sports. Why high school wrestling helps with child development. Do high school athletes get nervous when a famous person like Kevin Stefanski is in the stands?
