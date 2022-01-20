ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Carman and Lima's Emerging Podcast Scene - Episode 64 - Thursday, Jan 20

By The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 3 days ago

Ken and Lima reflect back on their experiences playing high school sports. Why high school wrestling helps with child development. Do high school athletes get nervous when a famous person like Kevin Stefanski is in the stands?

Check out the entire podcast below and tune in live on Tuesdays and Thursdays immediately following the Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima for live editions of the show on the 92.3 The Fan XTRA stream.

92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
