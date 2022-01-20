Valentine's Weekend at Stoller Family Estate

A star-studded lineup is locked and loaded for jazz lovers this February at the legendary Chris’ Jazz Café. Since the holiday dedicated to lovers and sweethearts falls on a Monday this year, the club will be celebrating with pre-Valentine’s Day shows that kick-off Friday, February 11 with Philadelphia’s favorite vocalist Denise King and on Saturday, February 12 rising star Anaïs Reno takes the stage. At 13, Anaïs made her singing debut at Birdland in New York. Since then, she has gone on to perform at Carnegie Hall, Feinstein’s 54 Below, and Lincoln Center’s Rose Hall. Last summer the 17-year-old recorded her first album, Lovesomething: Anaïs Reno Sings Ellington & Strayhorn, which pays tribute to the jazz greats.
Comments / 0