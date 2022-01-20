ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ice storm hits Newberry

 4 days ago
Trees and power lines covered in ice during the storm Sunday. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
A picutre submitted from Little Mountain showing the winter weather.

Courtesy of Tammy Gates Sneath

These three trees weighed down by the ice, stood through the wind and snow Sunday in Newberry.

Andy Husk | The Newberry Observer

Icy trees lined Reid Street near the train tracks in Newberry, Sunday morning.

Andy Husk | The Newberry Observer

This house on Henry Avenue, in Newberry, had extensive damage from a tree falling in Sunday’s ice storm. Newberry County Rescue reported the occupants were unharmed.

Andy Husk | The Newberry Observer

A tree, over 100 years old, was taken down by the high winds in Silverstreet on Monday.

Courtesy of Harriet Stevenson

NEWBERRY COUNTY — As was predicted, Newberry County had harsh winter weather on Sunday, Jan. 16, when an ice storm hit the county, and many even saw snow on the day.

During the storm, thousands of households lost power at some point throughout the county. Debra Shaw, VP of member, public and government relations at the Newberry Electric Cooperative (NEC), said the highest number of customers without power at once was 6,700. Tim Baker, utility director for the City of Newberry, said the most they had without power at once was 600.

Shaw and Baker both stated that it was a difficult day as they would restore power for customers and would immediately get a call of another outage.

The causes of the outages included broken polls, fallen trees and trees falling on power lines. On Monday, high winds added to the outages across the county and limbs falling on lines when they were being trimmed.

“We ask customers or their contractors trimming limbs from trees damaged by the storm, please be aware of overhead lines. This is causing additional outages,” Baker said.

According to Shaw, the high winds also prevented their people from being able to restore power on Monday.

“We had extra crews helping us, from out of state and other coops in the state. It’s been a challenging couple of days, we’ve worked around the clock to ensure our customers have power and stay warm as quickly and safely as possible,” Shaw said.

During the repairs, the Newberry Electric Cooperative made it known that someone pretending to be a coop employee tried to enter a customer’s home, which is something one of their employees would not do.

“Apparently, someone went to one of our members and wanted to go inside of her home and check her breakers, claiming to be a coop employee. The member was wise about it and called us, thankfully; we directed them to call the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and report it,” Shaw said. “We don’t do anything on the other side of the meter, we would never ask to go inside your home. We only work on our side of the meter.”

Baker also said that City of Newberry Utility employees would not ask to go inside your home.

Baker and Shaw thanked everyone for being gracious and appreciate their cooperation during the storm.

Baker added that if anyone in the City of Newberry notices low hanging limbs or lines, or any damage City of Newberry Utilities may not have seen, or something just out of the ordinary, to contact them and let them know at 803-321-1018.

NEC’s customer service line is 803-276-1121, which may be used to report outages or damage to the coop.

Main Street water line replacement to begin soon

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry utilities department will soon begin their water line replacement project on Main Street. Work is scheduled to begin February 1. However, Utility Director Tim Baker told council last week that the community may begin to see contractors staging and doing preliminary boring to get ready for the replacement.
Winter weather advisory issued for Friday

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory beginning at 1 a.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Saturday. A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause some travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
Ice storm warning issued for Sunday

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued an ice storm warning in effect from midnight Saturday night to 1 a.m. EST Monday. Conditions expected during the warning include: Significant icing expected. Ice accumulations of one-quarter to one-half of an inch across portions of central South Carolina from midnight Saturday night to 1 AM EST Monday. Impacts from this storm are likely to be power outages and tree damage are due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.
SCDPS advises motorists to make preparations for winter weather

SOUTH CAROLINA – The S.C. Department of Public Safety is advising motorists to be aware of changing road conditions as winter weather is forecast for areas of the state this weekend. The S.C. Highway Patrol and State Transport Police will be increasing staffing resources during the weather event this weekend to help ensure motorists’ safety.
Winter storm watch issued for this weekend

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Columbia has issued a winter storm watch for Newberry County for late Saturday, Jan. 15, through Sunday night. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible according to the NWS watch. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch possible in portions of central South Carolina.
Camping on the Palmetto Trail

Winter officially began on December 21 — even here in South Carolina when highs on December 21 can be in the 70s as easily as they can be below freezing. The winter solstice marks the shortest day — the least amount of sunlight — during the year. From this point on, the days will get longer. The winter solstice reminds us that we all need to slow down, and like plants, enter a period of rest. Many people think of this as a good time to reconnect with nature — and a time to restore some balance to an overcommitted holiday season.
Interstate lane closures restricted for holidays

SOUTH CAROLINA — To help holiday traffic flow, the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) prohibits lane closures on interstate highways for non-emergency highway work during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday travel periods. These restrictions will be in place from 6 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, through 10...
