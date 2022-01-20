ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ultra-green data center chooses Tualatin battery maker

By Pete Danko
Portland Business Journal
Portland Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ZincFive has landed a spot in a green-minded Wyoming data center project, giving the Tualatin startup a...

UPI News

EV battery maker LG Energy Solution's IPO breaks record

SEOUL, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- South Korean electric vehicle battery marker LG Energy Solution has broken the initial public offerings record in the country's stock market. The Seoul-based company attracted $96.6 billion in deposits from about 4.4 million retail investors last week, shattering an 8-month-old record set by SK IE Technology with $68 billion last May.
The Independent

Panasonic to invest millions in Tesla battery that’s five-times stronger and coming in 2023

Panasonic will be investing 80 billion yen ($705 million) to produce new batteries for Tesla in the next year.A report from Nikkei Asia suggests that the new lithium-ion batteries are being made primarily for the electric car company, and previous reports have suggested that they will increase the range of the cars up to five times more – as well as making them cheaper.In a statement, Panasonic told Reuters that it was "studying various options for mass production, including a test production line we are establishing this business year. We don’t, however, have anything to announce at this time."The company...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

The importance of effective power supply for data centers

It goes without saying that a constant power supply is absolutely vital for a data center. The fire that burned down the OVH data centers in Strasbourg, France in March this year, proved to be a big wake-up call for facility managers around the globe. The financial impact of the fire is not for the faint-hearted, According to Reuters, it is estimated to have cost the company 130million euros after factoring in lost revenue, litigation provisions, impairment charges, and the cost of reimbursing customers and replacing equipment.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
tualatinlife.com

PGE opens Integrated Operations Center in Tualatin

Last year, drivers in west Tualatin watched Portland General Electric’s Integrated Operations Center being constructed near the intersection of 124th Avenue and Tualatin-Sherwood Road and no doubt were curious about what was going on inside. The Integrated Operations Center, dubbed the IOC, centralizes PGE’s mission-critical operations that maintain the...
thefastmode.com

DataBank Acquires Four CyrusOne Data Centers for $670m

DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, interconnection, and managed cloud services, announced that it has agreed to purchase four existing data centers in the Houston, TX metro area from CyrusOne for $670M. The transaction will make Houston the 27th major U.S. metro market in DataBank’s portfolio, adding to what...
CleanTechnica

Tesla & Chinese EV Makers Putting Lot of Weight on These Low-Cost EV Batteries

Electric vehicles often differ based on different battery technologies. US-based electric automaker Tesla has set the trend for years. According to Yang Jie at Wall Street Journal, “A less-expensive battery technology championed by Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk rose to dominate the world’s largest auto market last year.”
Data Center Knowledge

Intel Continues to Experiment With Immersion Cooling for Data Centers

American startup Green Revolution Cooling (GRC) is collaborating with Intel in order to take immersion cooling mainstream. The two companies have announced a multi-year partnership aimed at testing the safety and reliability of this tech, and optimizing system performance of immersion-cooled racks powered by Intel Xeon Scalable processors. This is...
The Independent

Energy suppliers are desperate to persuade their own customers to buy less electricity and gas

Large companies are not known for trying to persuade customers to buy less – but that’s what is happening in Britain thanks to soaring energy prices that are threatening a cost-of-living crisis for millions of households.Energy suppliers that have survived a brutal few months of unprecedented wholesale price are being forced to sell gas and electricity at a loss thanks to the government’s price cap. Selling less energy therefore benefits the bottom line.Unusually, it is currently in everyone’s interests to cut energy usage as much as possible: the supplier, the customer, the government and, of course, the planet. Because suppliers...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Data Center Knowledge

The Pandemic Is Laying Waste to On-prem Data Centers

The latest victim of the pandemic is quite surprising: legacy in-house data centers. In a survey of 1,600 IT professionals by network specialist Aryaka, more than half (51%) of respondents said they they were planing to close all of their on-prem data centers in the next 24 months, and 27% said they would eliminate at least some of their facilities – all in favor of cloud computing.
Portland Business Journal

Rising Beaverton cybersecurity company raises $55M

A Portland-area cloud security and compliance software maker has secured $55 million from investors to further fuel growth of its enterprise platform. Anitian's Series B round was led by Sageview Capital and included existing investor Forgepoint Capital. As part of the deal Sageview co-founder and Partner Ned Gilhuly is joining the Anitian board.
BEAVERTON, OR
Data Center Knowledge

Space is the new frontier for data centers

Last year marked the first time humanity deployed a conventional data center in space. The HPE Spaceborne Computer-2 – a set of HPE Edgeline Converged EL4000 Edge and HPE ProLiant machines, each with an Nvidia T4 GPU to support AI workloads – was sent to the International Space Station in February of 2021.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Electric Bus Maker to Create 200 Jobs with South Carolina Battery Plant

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A California maker of electric transit vehicles...
GREER, SC
Portland Business Journal

Beaverton software and services firm sold for $1.6B

Beaverton software and services company PK was acquired at the end of 2021 for $1.6 billion by California-based Concentrix Corp. (Nasdaq: CNXC). PK’s previous owner private equity firm the Carlyle Group sold its share to the California company in an all-cash transaction. The deal closed Dec. 27, and the two company’s are integrating, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
BEAVERTON, OR
thefastmode.com

Prime Data Centers Develops New Data Center in the Heart of Silicon Valley

Prime Data Centers, a data center developer and operator, last week announced the development of a new four-story, 119,000 square-foot data center in the heart of Silicon Valley. Located at 1231 Comstock Street in Santa Clara, California, Prime will begin construction on the facility in the second half of 2023....
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Times

Tualatin eyes pilot program for electric scooters

City hopes to test scooters, which riders use for about 10 minutes at a time, for first- and last-mile rides.Tualatin plans to pursue a pilot program that would allow electric scooters to zip around town in an effort to reduce car trips and congestion, along with a goal of getting residents to areas of the city that lack transportation connections. During a Tualatin City Council work session earlier this month, councilors agreed to move forward on a contract with Bird, one of the largest suppliers of stand-up electric scooters to municipalities in the nation. Nic Westendorf, Tualatin's deputy public works...
Motley Fool

Data Centers in 2022: What To Expect

An uptick in e-commerce and shift to remote work make data centers an even more viable investment in 2022. It pays to consider adding data center REITs to your portfolio -- before they get too popular and expensive. The world is increasingly going digital. And whether that's something that makes...
MARKETS
