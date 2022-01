In the video above, Chris Broussard & Rob Parker discuss the state of Tom Brady as he may need to contemplate retiring after coming up short in the NFL's divisional round. Tom Brady has had one long, illustrious career. He's a legend that's still actively playing and overqualified as the Greatest of All Time. Does Brady have anything left to prove after coming up short against the LA Rams? He got another title in the latter part of his career with the Patriots and then left New England only to win another against what many believe is the best quarterback today in Patrick Mahomes. Rob Parker is certainly in support of Brady hanging up the cleats in favor of family life.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO