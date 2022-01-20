Best Auburn Twitter replies to Georgia basketball
Auburn cruised to a 83-60 win over Georgia in front of a wild Auburn Arena Wednesday night.
The No. 2 Tigers were led by Walker Kessler who had 15 points and six rebounds. KD Johnson scored 12 points against his former team and six Tigers finished in double figures.
Auburn improved to 17-1 on the season and a perfect 6-0 in SEC play and is set to face Kentucky in Auburn Arena Saturday and with a win will likely be the No. 1 team in the country for the first time in program history.
As usual, Auburn fans let Georgia know in their final score post, responding over 2,000 times in the first 20 minutes. Here are some of the best responses.
Tom Crean received plenty of attention
The gift that keeps on giving.
A fair trade
Jabari Smith Jr., Walker Kessler, Zep Jasper, Jaylin Williams, Dylan Cardwell and Stretch Akingbola all are from Georgia.
K.D. Johnson earned some praise
His 12 points were third most for Auburn.
This is just mean
Wendell Green Jr. did not deserve this.
Jaylin Williams had a big game
Williams had 13 points off the bench.
Megan Fox and Sonny Smith
An unlikely pairing
Walker Kessler had another big game
He blocked six shots but it felt like more
Nightmare material
Wonder why they keep losing their best players…
A great gift
Please
So mane memes
I would love an explainer.
