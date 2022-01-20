Best Auburn Twitter replies to Georgia basketball

Auburn cruised to a 83-60 win over Georgia in front of a wild Auburn Arena Wednesday night.

The No. 2 Tigers were led by Walker Kessler who had 15 points and six rebounds. KD Johnson scored 12 points against his former team and six Tigers finished in double figures.

Auburn improved to 17-1 on the season and a perfect 6-0 in SEC play and is set to face Kentucky in Auburn Arena Saturday and with a win will likely be the No. 1 team in the country for the first time in program history.

As usual, Auburn fans let Georgia know in their final score post, responding over 2,000 times in the first 20 minutes. Here are some of the best responses.

Tom Crean received plenty of attention

The gift that keeps on giving.

A fair trade

Jabari Smith Jr., Walker Kessler, Zep Jasper, Jaylin Williams, Dylan Cardwell and Stretch Akingbola all are from Georgia.

K.D. Johnson earned some praise

His 12 points were third most for Auburn.

This is just mean

Wendell Green Jr. did not deserve this.

Jaylin Williams had a big game

Williams had 13 points off the bench.

Megan Fox and Sonny Smith

An unlikely pairing

Walker Kessler had another big game

He blocked six shots but it felt like more

Nightmare material

Wonder why they keep losing their best players…

A great gift

Please

So mane memes

I would love an explainer.