How To Make Hot Chocolate Bombs For Your Kids On This Cold

Chamberlain Coffee, the brand started by the popular Youtube and TikTok star Emma Chamberlain, has debuted a chocolate drink product, dubbed the 'Cocoa Grizzly.' This is a powdered cocoa drink that can be made into a variety of fun flavors. For the winter, this drink can be enjoyed as a hot cocoa by mixing 2 tablespoons with 1 cup of hot water or milk. If you are more into cold drinks, Emma's personal favorite recipe is to blend 4 tablespoons of this powder with 5 oz. of milk and 12 oz. of ice. Lastly, adding one tablespoon of this powder to a coffee can instantly turn it into a cocoa-infused cafe mocha.

DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO