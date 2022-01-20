ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Takeaways from Auburn basketball's 83-60 win over Georgia

By Lance Dawe
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
It was never in doubt.

No. 2 Auburn handled business against Georgia on Wednesday night, winning 83-60. The Tigers will now prep for No. 12 Kentucky on Saturday.

It was a huge win that Auburn didn’t play well in. The Tigers shot underneath their averages and still managed to win by 23. From an efficiency standpoint, it was not the greatest day for Auburn, but Tom Crean’s Bulldogs have not put up much of a fight against anyone this season, and they did not do so tonight. Even though Georgia outscored Auburn by two in the second half, it never really felt like UGA was in the ballgame.

Here are five takeaways from Auburn’s big win over the Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia couldn't hold onto the ball

The Bulldogs turned the ball over 17 times, which Auburn converted into 18 points.

The Bulldogs also had a hard time rebounding

Another Walker Kessler flex game

The Tigers didn't need to make the three to win...

...Mostly because the Bulldogs aren't very good.

The Bulldogs took only 50 shots (22 less than Auburn) and simply had a hard time doing anything on the offensive end. The Tigers shut them down.

