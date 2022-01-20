ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Lake, IA

Spencer Man Wins $50,000 Lottery Prize

By KILR FM 95.9
kilrradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Storm Lake)--A Spencer man has won a $50,000 lottery prize. Rollin Essick won the 62nd...

kilrradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Wildfire along California's Big Sur forces evacuations

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters on Saturday were battling a wildfire that broke out in the rugged mountains along Big Sur, forcing hundreds of residents on this precarious stretch of the California coast to evacuate and authorities to shut its main roadway. The fire started Friday night in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Arizona Democratic Party board votes to censure Sinema after pro-filibuster vote

The Arizona Democratic Party executive board voted Saturday to censure Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a rare rebuke from her own party that could complicate her political future. "While we take no pleasure in this announcement, the ADP Executive Board has decided to formally censure Senator Sinema as a result of her failure to do whatever it takes to ensure the health of our democracy," Arizona Democratic Party Chair Raquel Terán said in a statement.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spencer, IA
Storm Lake, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
City
Storm Lake, IA
NBC News

Houston deputy shot and killed during early morning traffic stop

A Houston deputy was killed early Sunday morning after pulling a man over in what officials described as a "brutal attack." Cpl. Charles Galloway, 47, was shot multiple times after pulling over a white Toyota Avalon at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday, according to Harris County Constable Ted Heap. The man driving the car exited the vehicle and immediately began to shoot at Galloway, who died at the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lottery#The Iowa Lottery#Car Go Express#Super Crossword

Comments / 0

Community Policy