The brilliant Crashlands from Butterscotch Shenanigans was confirmed to arrive on Apple Arcade as an App Store Great in the form of Crashlands+ () a little while ago and it has just released worldwide. If it isn’t live yet, it should roll out in your region within a few hours. The original Crashlands on iOS and other platforms has gotten loads of updates with new features, quality of life improvements, new content, and more following release. We featured it as our 2016 Game of the Year as well. If you’ve not played Crashlands yet, it excelled at making crafting feel fun for people who aren’t into the usual games in the genre. Make sure to read our Crashlands review. Watch the trailer for Crashlands from its original release below:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO