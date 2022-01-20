ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Abilene man in custody, accused of killing one, shooting and stabbing others

By Erica Garner
 3 days ago

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man is in custody for allegedly killing one person and shooting and stabbing others overnight.

Matthew Christopher Marquez, 37, has been charged with one count of Murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault for the incident that took place at a home on the 200 block of Miss Ellie Lane just after midnight Thursday.

Marquez is accused of shooting and killing 53-year-old Samuel Shawn Berry and also shooting a 43-year-old female and stabbing a 32-year-old male during a domestic disturbance.

Police investigate crime scene at a neighborhood near Kirby Lake in Abilene.

The two surviving victims were treated at an Abilene hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the domestic dispute but did say all parties involved lived in the same home.

No further information has been released.

