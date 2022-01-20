Gull Lake Middle and High Schools going virtual due to COVID-19

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Gull Lake Community Schools’ middle and high schools will be going remote Friday through Tuesday due to COVID-19.

The decision to go remote was made due to the increase in COVID positive cases and quarantine numbers, a letter on the district’s website said.

Students are expected to log in with their teachers each hour using the regular daily class schedule for live instruction, the letter. Students are also asked to check their email and Google Classrooms for assignments from their teachers.

The district said it plans to return to in-person learning on Wednesday.

While students are remote, the Rapid Antigen Testing site at the high school will remain open from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

