ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Gull Lake Middle and High Schools going virtual due to COVID-19

By Corinne Moore
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DUpus_0dr0CJ5n00

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Gull Lake Community Schools’ middle and high schools will be going remote Friday through Tuesday due to COVID-19.

The decision to go remote was made due to the increase in COVID positive cases and quarantine numbers, a letter on the district’s website said.

Students are expected to log in with their teachers each hour using the regular daily class schedule for live instruction, the letter. Students are also asked to check their email and Google Classrooms for assignments from their teachers.

The district said it plans to return to in-person learning on Wednesday.

While students are remote, the Rapid Antigen Testing site at the high school will remain open from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#High School#Google Classrooms#Nexstar Media Inc
KOLR10 News

SPS announces it will go virtual next week due to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Public Schools have announced it will go virtual next week beginning Tuesday, January 25.  Monday will be used as a training day for SPS teachers to prepare the delivery of virtual instruction to all students beginning on Tuesday. All preK-12 students will participate in virtual learning from home with instruction guided by SPS […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
The Oakland Press

One new COVID school outbreak reported in Oakland County

Schools in Oakland County reported just one new COVID-19 outbreak in one school with five cases last week. Schools in Oakland County reported just one new COVID-19 outbreak in one school with five cases last week. With many schools going virtual due to the omicron surge the low numbers is...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
US News and World Report

Great Falls Schools Go Remote Due to COVID-19 Surge

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — Great Falls Public Schools is switching to remote learning for a week due to a surge in COVID-19 cases among students and staff, the district said Monday, while the Blackfeet Indian Tribe reinstated its mask mandate in public places and is banning most in-person gatherings due to increased cases on the reservation just east of Glacier National Park.
GREAT FALLS, MT
94.1 Duke FM

DeWitt Schools leader passes from COVID

DEWITT, MI — The DeWitt Public Schools Board President, Craig Kahler, passed away this week after becoming ill from COVID, according to a post from the school board. Here is a portion of the school district’s Facebook post:. “Craig dedicated most of his adult life to improving public...
DEWITT, MI
WLOS.com

COVID-19 clusters identified at North Buncombe High, Enka Middle schools

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Health and Human Services, with Buncombe County Schools, said Friday, Jan. 14, it has identified two separate COVID-19 clusters at two district schools. Five positive linked COVID-19 cases have been identified at North Buncombe High School. At Enka Middle School, five linked cases...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy