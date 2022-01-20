Encanto's "We Don't Talk About Bruno" Has Surpassed "Let It Go" on US Charts, Becoming Biggest Disney Tune in Decades

Over the weekend something miraculous happened: the soundtrack for “Encanto,” Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 60th animated feature in nearly 100 years, became the #1 album on the Billboard 200. At the same time, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the movie’s breakout song, was the #1 song on Spotify domestically (internationally, it was #19). While this might be a short-lived triumph (The Weeknd just debuted his masterful concept album “Dawn FM,” featuring narration by Jim Carrey, on Friday), it should be celebrated none-the-less. It feels like a true return to the early 90s heyday of Disney Animation, where there would be a hit single version of one of the songs on the radio (hello Peabo Bryson!) while the remaining soundtrack loomed large on the album charts. Of course, this time around, radio play has been replaced by online streams, and the entire enterprise has been buoyed significantly by “Encanto” showing up on Disney+ on Christmas Eve.

