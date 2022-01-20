ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encanto's "We Don't Talk About Bruno" Has Surpassed "Let It Go" on US Charts, Becoming Biggest Disney Tune in Decades

By Jim Vorel
Paste Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no avoiding the conversation about Bruno at this point—the smash hit song from Disney’s Encanto has ascended to a level that few Disney songs have ever reached. This week, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” became the highest-charting song from a Disney animated feature film in 26 years, passing Frozen’s iconic...

www.pastemagazine.com

Music Week

Lin-Manuel Miranda scores first No.1 single with Encanto soundtrack's We Don't Talk About Bruno

We Don’t Talk About Bruno, from the new hit Disney musical Encanto, has climbed to No.1 on the UK singles chart. The single, which climbed from No.3, has become the first ever original Disney song to reach No.1. It registered 45,684 sales in the past week (largely based on 6.3 million streams) and its total sales are 129,967, according to the Official Charts Company.
Daily Herald

Let's talk about Bruno - lessons from Disney's 'Encanto'

My son could not wait to see the new Disney movie "Encanto." We saw it in the theater on Thanksgiving Day and then bought the soundtrack and counted down the days until it was released on Disney+ so we could watch it again. As any parent can imagine, I have now seen the movie several times and I know all of the songs by heart (Lin-Manuel Miranda has done it again; the music is so good).
disneydining.com

“We Don’t Talk About COVID”: A Hilarious “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Parody

If you’re a Disney fan, there’s no doubt you’ve either watched or have heard multiple takes on Disney’s newest animated film, Encanto. The film was initially released in the theaters and is now available to watch on Disney+. Encanto’s stunning animation and music have Disney fans infatuated, with awards flooding in for the new movie. But, there is one song that is especially catchy from Encanto – yep, you know it… “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”. So, of course, a parody of the popular song is rather fitting.
KRMG

Miranda talks about Bruno, and the 'Encanto' phenomenon

NEW YORK — (AP) — A month after “Encanto” debuted in theaters, Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the movie's Colombia-inflected songs, took a long vacation. By the time he returned, something almost as extraordinary as the enchanted home of the movie had transpired. “Encanto” became the first...
Polygon

Here’s what Encanto’s breakout hit We Don’t Talk About Bruno sounds like in 21 languages

As Walt Disney Animation Studios enjoys reminding us, the company’s films play all around the world. That presents a particular problem for a musical — the studio has to not only find vocalists around the world that credibly sound like the original English-speaking performers, they have to translate all the songs’ lyrics in ways that not only keep the meaning intact, but maintain the original version’s rhythms and rhymes.
TheWrap

Every ‘Encanto’ Song Ranked, From ‘Surface Pressure’ to ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’

Over the weekend something miraculous happened: the soundtrack for “Encanto,” Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 60th animated feature in nearly 100 years, became the #1 album on the Billboard 200. At the same time, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the movie’s breakout song, was the #1 song on Spotify domestically (internationally, it was #19). While this might be a short-lived triumph (The Weeknd just debuted his masterful concept album “Dawn FM,” featuring narration by Jim Carrey, on Friday), it should be celebrated none-the-less. It feels like a true return to the early 90s heyday of Disney Animation, where there would be a hit single version of one of the songs on the radio (hello Peabo Bryson!) while the remaining soundtrack loomed large on the album charts. Of course, this time around, radio play has been replaced by online streams, and the entire enterprise has been buoyed significantly by “Encanto” showing up on Disney+ on Christmas Eve.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘Encanto' Track Tops ‘Let It Go' as Disney's Biggest Song From Animated Film in 26 Years

We actually do need to talk about Bruno. A song from the hit film “Encanto” has become the highest-charting song from a Disney movie since 1995. “We Need to Talk About Bruno” is currently No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has even surpassed a little song you may have heard of called “Let It Go.” That song from “Frozen” peaked at No. 5 in 2014.
riffmagazine.com

Insert Foot: So, why don’t we talk about Bruno?

My editor gave me an assignment this week, which I took very seriously because A) The topic is music-related and I used to write about music in a professional capacity until my kids told me I was old. And, B) because it had to do with film, also about which...
KTVB

Hilary Duff Embraces Her Disney Roots, Belts Out 'We Don't Talk About Bruno'

Hilary Duff is giving us glam and great vocals. The How I Met Your Father star embraced her Disney roots with a fun Encanto moment in one of her latest Instagram posts. Duff, 34, showed off her stylish ensemble, hair and makeup, before belting out the animated movie's hit song, "We Don't Talk About Bruno."
