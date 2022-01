Are folks still doing #TBT? anyways it’s thursday and these are quite a throwback (July 15, 2013). the TI CC3000 was the first ‘reasonably priced’ wifi module – at $10 a piece. yes, that was considered a good price as Espressif Systems did not exist yet. anyways, this chip had a built in tcp/ip stack (but no TLS from what we recall), and could do somewhat reasonable socket management. we had an idea for a feather-like board with a 32u4 and CC3000 so folks could make IoT projects. it would barely be able to send and receive sensor data. this eventually got scrapped because there just was not enough RAM and it was annoying to use, the successor became the M0 WiFi Feather a few years later.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO