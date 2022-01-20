ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Prosecutors file motion to dismiss charges against MIT professor

By Doug Cunningham
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AF7bs_0dr0BXAW00

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors Thursday filed a motion to dismiss grant fraud charges against MIT Professor Gang Chen.

According to the New York Times, the government filed the dismissal motion because investigators discovered new information and "can no longer meet its burden at trial".

U.S. District Court Judge Patti B. Saris is expected to rule on the motion to dismiss charges against Chen soon.

Professor Chen was arrested Jan. 14, 2021. He was charged with hiding his alleged affiliations with Chinese government institutions in U.S. Department of Energy grant applications for about $2.7 million.

Professor Chen denied the charges, pleading not guilty.

In a press statement Chen's attorney Rob Fisher said, "Today is a great day. The government finally acknowledged what we have said all along: Professor Gang Chen is an innocent man."

Fisher said Chen was never an overseas scientist for Beijing and never lied to the U.S. government.

According to the Washington Post, Chen was among 20 academics and researchers prosecuted during the last three years as part of the China Initiative, an effort to act against economic espionage.

Significant convictions resulted from that Justice Department effort.

They include a Chinese national in Missouri who conspired to steal Monsanto crop-boosting technology to benefit the Chinese government.

In December, a Harvard University Professor was found guilty of lying about receiving payments from a Chinese University and falsifying tax returns.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Prosecutors offer to drop Ghislaine Maxwell perjury charges if she is not granted retrial

Prosecutors are prepared to dismiss two perjury charges against Ghislaine Maxwell if she is not granted a retrial in her sex-trafficking case.In a letter to US District Judge Alison Nathan on Monday night, prosecutors said dropping the perjury counts would reflect the victims’ “significant interests in bringing closure to this matter and avoiding the trauma of testifying again”.They also asked the Manhattan judge to sentence Maxwell within about three to four months.Lawyers for Maxwell oppose setting any timetable, believing one juror’s post-trial revelations about having been sexually abused was a “compelling basis” to overturn their client’s conviction and grant a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Axios

Judge sides with University of Florida professors in academic freedom case

A federal judge on Friday in a decisive free speech ruling ordered that the University of Florida stop enforcing its conflict of interest policy against six professors who were barred from giving expert testimony in lawsuits against the state. Driving the news: Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker for the...
Law & Crime

Feds Say ‘Interests of Justice’ Require Dropping Charges Against MIT Professor Accused of Lying About Connections to China

Federal prosecutors have filed a barely-two-page-long court document to dismiss a case against a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor who was accused last year of failing to report alleged ties to the People’s Republic of China. The professor, Gang Chen, was charged in early January 2021 with two counts of wire fraud. He was also charged with one count each of failing to file a report of a foreign bank account and making a false statement.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mit#Chinese Government#Federal Prosecutors#Justice Department#College#The New York Times#District Court#U S Department Of Energy#The Washington Post#The China Initiative#Monsanto#Harvard University
The Associated Press

University revokes honorary degrees for Giuliani and Flynn

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — The University of Rhode Island is revoking honorary degrees bestowed upon two once-prominent advisers to former President Donald Trump: retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn and former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani. The university’s board of trustees voted Friday to revoke the degrees following...
COLLEGES
The Associated Press

Judge sides with Alaska attorney who alleged wrongful firing

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A U.S. judge sided Thursday with an attorney who alleged she was wrongly fired by the state of Alaska over political opinions expressed on a personal blog. U.S. District Court Judge John Sedwick ruled that Elizabeth Bakalar’s December 2018 firing violated her free speech and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Country
China
The Independent

Suspended professor threatens to sue if he's not reinstated

A Michigan professor who was suspended after making a profanity-filled video for his students is threatening to file a lawsuit if Ferris State University doesn't quickly lift the sanction.An attorney for Barry Mehler warned the school in a letter Tuesday, saying the history teacher is protected by the First Amendment and a contract between Ferris State and its faculty.“The university should be celebrating and defending Dr. Mehler, not summarily disciplining him,” attorney Matthew Hoffer wrote.“Dr. Mehler has been inundated with letters of support from current students, former students, and university faculty as well as students, educators, and...
COLLEGES
The Independent

Justice Department charges Texas man over threat to ‘put a bullet’ in Georgia election officials

FBI agents have arrested a Texas man accused of using Craigslist to call for the killing of election administrators and other officials the day before a mob stormed the halls of Congress on 6 January, 2021.Federal prosecutors have accused Chad Stark of using the website to issue a call for “Georgia Patriots” to “put a bullet” in federal, state and local officials, according to a three-page indictment filed on 21 January.“Georgia Patriots it’s time to kill,” Mr Stark said in his post, according to the indictment.“It’s time to invoke our Second Amendment … it’s time to put a bullet...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Georgia prosecutor requests special grand jury in Trump election probe

A Georgia prosecutor on Thursday requested a special grand jury to aid her investigation into possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sent a letter, obtained by NBC News, to Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher asking for a special grand jury to investigate any "coordinated attempts to unlawfully alter the outcome of the 2020 elections in this state."
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

The Supreme Court's golden rule: Only Republican leaders hold true power

Oh boy, remember the summer of 2021? That's when we were deluged with spicy hot takes about how the Supreme Court isn't nearly as bad as liberals feared it would be. Well, here we are half a year away and that supposedly reasonable Supreme Court just proved all of its critics right. They are a bunch of partisan hacks who will ignore the plain letter of the law in order to undermine Democratic governance and install Republicans into power.
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
266K+
Followers
48K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy