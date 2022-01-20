Big Game Bound: Bills-Chiefs rematch highlights Divisional Round; top seeds in action

INDIANAPOLIS – For many NFL fans, this is their favorite weekend of football of the season: the Divisional Round.

They hope to see four closely contested games with the winners moving one step closer to the Super Bowl.

The game drawing the most interest is a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game between Buffalo and Kansas City.

The Chiefs won by two touchdowns to advance to Super Bowl LV, but the Bills exacted some revenge with an 18-point blowout win earlier this year.

WDAF’s Rob Collins joins Chris Hagan on “Big Game Bound” to talk about how the Chiefs have changed since the two teams last met in Week 5.

Chris also checks in with the two number one seeds, the Titans and Packers, plus former NFL running back Jarrett Payton gives his picks for all four games this weekend.

Divisional Round Schedule

Saturday

(4) Cincinnati Bengals at (1) Tennessee Titans, 4:30 p.m. ET

(6) San Francisco 49ers at (1) Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday

(4) Los Angeles Rams at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3 p.m. ET

(3) Buffalo Bills at (2) Kansas City Chiefs, 6:30 p.m. ET

