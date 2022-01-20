ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears Sign Lamar Jackson to Reserve/Futures Contract

By Alex Shapiro
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBears sign Lamar Jackson to reserve/futures contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears signed a big name to their roster on...

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

