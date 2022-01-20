Bears Sign Lamar Jackson to Reserve/Futures Contract

The Ravens have fired defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, a surprising shakeup that comes less than two weeks after the end of a disappointing season. In a statement the Ravens released Friday, coach John Harbaugh said that he and Martindale, who had one year remaining on his contract in Baltimore, had “agreed to move forward in separate directions.” “We have had a great run on ...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO