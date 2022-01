Clutch is not a word you regularly associate with Minnesota sports teams. It’s been mostly pain for Minnesota sports fans outside of Kirby Puckett’s game-winning home run in Game 6 of the 1991 World Series and Jack Morris’ subsequent masterful shutout in Game 7. You don’t need me to rehash all of the ways the Vikings have found to lose big games in their 61-year history (but as a Packers fan, I’ll do it anyway). The Gary Anderson missed field goal in the 1998 NFC Championship game. Nate Poole knocked the Vikings out of the Playoffs on the last play of the 2003 regular season. The Brett Favre interception in the Bountygate NCF Championship game in 2009. Blair effing Walsh.

