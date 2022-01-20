Mercyhurst Prep Performing Arts Presents Oscar Wilde’s an Ideal Husband

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) Bennington Community Theater at Bennington Performing Arts Center. Written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jesse Winfield. Any three actors who get together to do this outrageous play have to be crazy. It is a tour-de-force, a non-stop comedy thriller about William Shakespeare and his plays. In just a bit over 90 minutes, plus an intermission, they dissect, project, and reflect on the Bard of Avon’s output (12 tragedies, 15 comedies, 11 histories) and some 154 sonnets. It’s a pleasure to know that Will S. didn’t live long enough to write too much more, or this show would keep us laughing for hours. It takes talent, nerve, and a touch of anxiety to perform this in front of an audience and, by the way, wherever you sit in the theater at the Bennington Performing Arts Center, you will play a role in this mini extravaganza as well, so don’t say you weren’t warned.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 21 HOURS AGO