Mercyhurst Prep Performing Arts Presents Oscar Wilde’s an Ideal Husband

By Ryan Dawley
 4 days ago

Mercyhurst Prep is prepared to pull the curtain for their opening of Oscar Wilde's An Ideal Husband Thursday night. An Ideal Husband is a comedic political satire that takes...

ELON University

Department of Performing Arts presents ‘Sense and Sensibility’

The Department of Performing Arts is presenting “Sense and Sensibility” by Kate Hamil, a production based on the classic novel by Jane Austen, at Roberts Studio Theatre Feb. 1-5. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. each night. The production is directed by Assistant Professor of Performing Arts Kim Shively...
ELON, NC
Nashville Scene

Winter Arts Guide 2022: Performing Arts

As an actor and director, Alicia Haymer looks for smart scripts and memorable characters. Jocelyn Bioh’s play School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play certainly fits that description. But with Nashville Repertory Theatre’s production — which opens Feb. 10 — Haymer is also looking to make a bit of history.
NASHVILLE, TN
Person
Oscar Wilde
Jefferson Performing Arts Society Presents The Stage Play “Fly”

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Jefferson Performing Arts Society will present “FLY,” a stage play written by Trey Ellis and Ricardo Kahn, about the Tuskegee Airmen of World War II. It makes its Louisiana premiere over the weekends of February 4-6 and 11-13 at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
PuSh International Performing Arts Festival 2022 Presents a Vibrant and Dynamic Line-up of Innovative Artists

PuSh International Performing Arts Festival (PuSh) presents its 18th annual edition from January 20 to February 6, 2022 at various venues across the Lower Mainland and select programming online. PuSh is Vancouver’s signature, mid-winter cultural event, taking place each January in theatres and venues across the city. PuSh delivers groundbreaking, contemporary works of theatre, dance, music, and multimedia by acclaimed local, national, and international artists.
Rowan University’s College of Performing Arts Presents AXIS Dance Company On February 19th

(GLASSBORO, NJ) -- Rowan University’s College of Performing Arts, home of the Marie Rader Presenting Series, is thrilled to present a one-night-only performance by AXIS Dance Company, one of the nation’s most acclaimed ensembles of disabled and non-disabled performers. Founded in 1987 and based in Oakland, CA, AXIS creates powerful productions that challenge perceptions, and redefine dance and disability. As part of their national tour for 2021-22, AXIS will bring excerpts from re:surge to Rowan University’s Pfleeger Concert Hall Stage on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 8:00pm.
GLASSBORO, NJ
Society for the Performing Arts presents Neil deGrasse Tyson: Astronomy Bizarre

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The list of cool things in the universe is long and occasionally scary: Black Holes, Dark Matter, Dark Energy, Diamond Stars, Gamma Ray Bursts, White Holes, Worm Holes, Multiverses. Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, head of NYC’s Hayden Planetarium and host of FOX’s Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey, will present a review of all that bends the mind the most in the cosmos.
AT&T Performing Arts Center presents Pink Martini featuring China Forbes

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Drawing inspiration from music from all over the world, crossing genres of classical, jazz and old-fashioned pop, Thomas Lauderdale founded Pink Martini in 1994 to provide more beautiful and inclusive musical soundtracks for political fundraisers for causes such as civil rights, affordable housing, the environment, libraries, public broadcasting, education and parks.
Turners Circus presents "Flame", an adults only performance

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Turners Circus' latest performance is for grown ups only. WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some of the performers before their show, "Flame". Talented performers will take the audience through mesmerizing routines. Turners Circus is a contemporary circus theatre featuring cutting edge aerial and circus arts. The annual...
LOUISVILLE, KY
THEATER REVIEW: Shakespeare’s Complete Works at Bennington Performing Arts Center

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) Bennington Community Theater at Bennington Performing Arts Center. Written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jesse Winfield. Any three actors who get together to do this outrageous play have to be crazy. It is a tour-de-force, a non-stop comedy thriller about William Shakespeare and his plays. In just a bit over 90 minutes, plus an intermission, they dissect, project, and reflect on the Bard of Avon’s output (12 tragedies, 15 comedies, 11 histories) and some 154 sonnets. It’s a pleasure to know that Will S. didn’t live long enough to write too much more, or this show would keep us laughing for hours. It takes talent, nerve, and a touch of anxiety to perform this in front of an audience and, by the way, wherever you sit in the theater at the Bennington Performing Arts Center, you will play a role in this mini extravaganza as well, so don’t say you weren’t warned.
Voices: My anti-romance book snobbery was rooted in internalised misogyny

After the birth of my children, my brain felt frazzled. I no longer had the attention span to focus on reading the words and thoughts of my all-time favourite authors, like Maya Angelou and Toni Morrison.My book purchases were largely led by my snobbery. As I kept buying more of them and adding to my ever-increasing (and unrealistically large) pile of books that I would likely never read, I never stopped to think about why I was doing it.I wasn’t buying books to enjoy them. They didn’t bring me happiness. Instead, the unread books on my nightstand served as a...
Tour of Homes presents check to Backstreet Arts

Newnan Presbyterian Preschool and Kindergarten recently presented a check from the proceeds of their annual Christmas Tour of Homes to Backstreet Arts. From left are Jill Green and Barbara Kookogey, both of Newnan Presbyterian Preschool, Kim Ramey and DeAnna Campbell of Backstreet Arts.
NEWNAN, GA
The Center For the Arts at Kayenta Presents 2 Across

The Center For the Arts at Kayenta Presents 2 Across. IT’S TIME TO LAUGH AGAIN! Man of Two Worlds Productions, the producers of the smash-hit Sylvia, are serving up another delightful, character-driven comedy with 2 Across, January 20-30, 2022. Starring Kent Harrison Hayes and Lori Olsen, 2 Across takes us on a journey through the hearts and minds of two very different people, brought together on a late-night train ride from the San Francisco Airport.
‘Happy Days’ Star Beatrice Colen Was the Granddaughter of a Famous Playwright

Family lineage in the world of entertainment is not unusual. For instance, take a Happy Days star whose grandfather was a playwright. It happened for Beatrice Colen, who played carhop Marsha Simms in some of the sitcom’s early seasons, had playwright George S. Kaufman in her family. She was his granddaughter. We’ll get more about this in a minute from an article on MeTV.
