US drops case against MIT professor Gang Chen, who was accused of hiding work he did for the Chinese government

Unraveling viral disinformation and explaining where it came from, the harm it's causing, and what we should do about it. A draft executive order that would have allowed former President Donald Trump to seize voting machines in the wake of the 2020 election was published in full for the first time on Friday, showing the lengths the Trump administration considered going to in their campaign to overturn the vote.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 21 HOURS AGO