US drops case against MIT professor Gang Chen, who was accused of hiding work he did for the Chinese government

Federal prosecutors have filed a barely-two-page-long court document to dismiss a case against a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor who was accused last year of failing to report alleged ties to the People’s Republic of China. The professor, Gang Chen, was charged in early January 2021 with two counts of wire fraud. He was also charged with one count each of failing to file a report of a foreign bank account and making a false statement.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are recommending dropping charges against a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor who was accused last year of hiding work he did for the Chinese government while also collecting U.S. dollars for his nanotechnology research, a person familiar with the decision said Friday. The decision...
“This is Brady material,” the person said, referring to a term for information that is exculpatory, or can help prove a defendant’s innocence, and by law must be disclosed The government did not disclose the information to the defense until December. “But they had it for quite a while,” the person said.
