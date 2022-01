The evolution of Creative Assembly‘s Warhammer stewardship has been a delight to watch. Across six years of thorough development, the fantasy strategy series has only ever increased its scope, and now it seems like anything and everything is possible. All of that growth has been building up to Total War: Warhammer 3. As more details on the game’s races has trickled in, it looks like Creative Assembly has taken every lesson learned from Warhammer 2 in stride – factions have more complex mechanics, there’s more to do on the campaign map, and there’s been some promising changes to settlement battles and diplomacy.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO