Can lawyers who are natural pessimists learn to channel optimism? Speaker at well-being conference says it’s time to try

When we think of dementia, we often fear a loss of control. But the reassuring news is up to 40% of dementias can be prevented or delayed if we change our health habits. Nearly half a million Australians are living with dementia. Without a cure, this number is expected to reach 1.1 million by 2058. Dementia shares key risk factors with cardiovascular (of the heart and blood vessels) disease, including high blood pressure, high blood sugar, being overweight and smoking. Inflammation and oxidative stress (where protective antioxidants are losing their fight with damaging free radicals) follow. This damages blood vessels and...

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO