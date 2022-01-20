Can lawyers who are natural pessimists learn to channel optimism? Speaker at well-being conference says it’s time to try
When handling legal matters, lawyers often have to envision the worst possible outcomes for their clients and work to protect against them. But Martin Seligman, a psychology professor at the University of Pennsylvania, said attorneys’ comfort with catastrophizing can frequently carry into their personal lives with negative ramifications. The results include...www.abajournal.com
