The solid results come a quarter after IBM posted far more modest 0.3% growth in the third quarter of 2021, on slightly higher $17.6 billion. The good news also comes in the wake of the company spinning out its $19 billion infrastructure services business. It may seem slightly counterintuitive to see a company lose a large chunk of business and have it work out in its favor so quickly, but that would appear to have been a big part of CEO Arvind Krishna’s thinking in making that move to focus almost entirely on the cloud.

