Matt Cassel gives hilarious response to Dwayne Bowe's Patrick Mahomes appreciation tweet

By Jasper Jones
 3 days ago

Former Chiefs signal-caller Matt Cassel took a stray bullet via his former teammate Dwayne Bowe. A Chiefs fan page made an appreciation post earlier this month, prasing Bowe's stellar 2010 season. Bowe caught wind of this and responded on Twitter, throwing some serious shade towards his former quarterback in the process.

Bowe tweeted the graphic that showed his insane numbers from the 2010 season (1,162 receiving yards and 15 receiving touchdowns) with the caption, “Imagine IF I Had Pat Mahomes No Offense To Matt Cassel”.

Cassel finally caught wind of Bowe's comments Wednesday evening and had a hilarious response.

"﻿Just seeing this. I’m just trying to take the kids sledding and I’m catching strays, Cassel said on his Twitter account. "Sheeesh. You buying dinner next time I see ya for this!"

It's good to see Cassel have a sense of humor about the whole situation. I mean how could he not? Patrick Mahomes is a different breed of quarterback so it's not exactly a shot at Cassel for Bowe to say he wanted to play with Mahomes.

Since his arrival, Mahomes has taken the Chiefs' pass offense to new heights. Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill have all reaped the benefits, having multiple 1000+ yard seasons.

Bowe only had two 1000+ yard seasons in Kansas City (2008, 2011).

Let's not forget that in 2010, Cassel had a Pro Bowl-worthy season--the only one of his career. A year after being traded to Kansas City from New England, Cassel threw for 3,116 yards and 27 touchdowns while throwing only seven interceptions--the best season in his career by far.

Bowe was also selected to the Pro Bowl and was a Second Team All-Pro receiver.

Behind Cassel, Bowe and Jamaal Charles, the Chiefs were able to win their first AFC West title since 2003 at 10-6 but were eventually knocked out of the playoffs by the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card game.

During his eight seasons with the Chiefs, Bowe played with four different starting quarterbacks: Damon Huard, Brodie Croyle, Cassel and Alex Smith, all of whom Mahomes has passed statistically in franchise history in just four seasons.

The former LSU standout was released by the team back in 2015 and signed with the Cleveland Browns before signing a one-day contract with the Chiefs to retire with the franchise that drafted him.

