Angelo State University Planetarium releases spring 2022 schedule
The Angelo State University Planetarium will present 24 different full-dome public astronomy shows during its spring 2022 schedule beginning Thursday, Jan. 20, in the Vincent Building at 2333 Vanderventer St.
The planetarium shows will run on Mondays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. through May 5, with breaks for Spring Break and Easter. All the shows are open to the public with admission prices of $3 for adults and $2 for children, active military and senior citizens. ASU students, faculty and staff are admitted free.
The spring planetarium shows will run as follows:
Thursday, Jan. 27 - First & Farthest
Monday, Jan. 31 - Stars: Powerhouses of the Universe
Thursday, Feb. 3 - Forces of Nature
Monday, Feb. 7 - Secrets of the Sun
Thursday, Feb. 10 - Super Volcanoes
Monday, Feb. 14 - Passport to the Universe
Monday, Feb. 21 - Birth of Planet Earth
Thursday, Feb. 24 - Solar Superstorms
Monday, Feb. 28 - Earthquake
Thursday, March 3 - Oasis in Space
Monday, March 7 - The Cowboy Astronomer
Monday, March 21 - Tales of the Maya Skies
Thursday, March 24 - Stars of the Pharaohs
Monday, March 28 - Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope
Thursday, March 31 - Natural Selection
Monday, April 4 - Secret Lives of Stars
Thursday April 7 - Dynamic Earth
Monday, April 11 - Seeing: A Photon's Journey
Thursday, April 21 - Cosmic Journey: A Solar System Adventure
Monday, April 25 - Lewis & Clark: Great Journey West
Thursday, April 28 - Einstein's Gravity Playlist
Monday, May 2 - Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinite
Thursday, May 5 - Faster than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight
Details about the content of the shows are available at angelo.edu/planetarium and on Facebook at facebook.com/AngeloStatePlanetarium.
For more information, call the Planetarium between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 325-942-2136.
