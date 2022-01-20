ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelo State University Planetarium releases spring 2022 schedule

By Tom Nurre
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oO0Al_0dr06F5u00

The Angelo State University Planetarium will present 24 different full-dome public astronomy shows during its spring 2022 schedule beginning Thursday, Jan. 20, in the Vincent Building at 2333 Vanderventer St.

The planetarium shows will run on Mondays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. through May 5, with breaks for Spring Break and Easter. All the shows are open to the public with admission prices of $3 for adults and $2 for children, active military and senior citizens. ASU students, faculty and staff are admitted free.

The spring planetarium shows will run as follows:

Thursday, Jan. 27 - First & Farthest

Monday, Jan. 31 - Stars: Powerhouses of the Universe

Thursday, Feb. 3 - Forces of Nature

Monday, Feb. 7 - Secrets of the Sun

Thursday, Feb. 10 - Super Volcanoes

Monday, Feb. 14 - Passport to the Universe

Monday, Feb. 21 - Birth of Planet Earth

Thursday, Feb. 24 - Solar Superstorms

Monday, Feb. 28 - Earthquake

Thursday, March 3 - Oasis in Space

Monday, March 7 - The Cowboy Astronomer

Monday, March 21 - Tales of the Maya Skies

Thursday, March 24 - Stars of the Pharaohs

Monday, March 28 - Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope

Thursday, March 31 - Natural Selection

Monday, April 4 - Secret Lives of Stars

Thursday April 7 - Dynamic Earth

Monday, April 11 - Seeing: A Photon's Journey

Thursday, April 21 - Cosmic Journey: A Solar System Adventure

Monday, April 25 - Lewis & Clark: Great Journey West

Thursday, April 28 - Einstein's Gravity Playlist

Monday, May 2 - Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinite

Thursday, May 5 - Faster than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight

Details about the content of the shows are available at angelo.edu/planetarium and on Facebook at facebook.com/AngeloStatePlanetarium.

For more information, call the Planetarium between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 325-942-2136.

