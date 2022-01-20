ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FILE - U.S. Supreme Court, 2021

By Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File
Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, April 23, 2021. Seated from left are Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer and Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Standing from left are Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch and Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Is Ginni Thomas a Threat to the Supreme Court?

Listen to this story Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. In December, Chief Justice John Roberts released his year-end report on the federal judiciary. According to a recent Gallup poll, the Supreme Court has its lowest public-approval rating in history—in part because it is viewed as being overly politicized. President Joe Biden recently established a bipartisan commission to consider reforms to the Court, and members of Congress have introduced legislation that would require Justices to adhere to the same types of ethics standards as other judges. Roberts’s report, however, defiantly warned everyone to back off. “The Judiciary’s power to manage its internal affairs insulates courts from inappropriate political influence,” he wrote. His statement followed a series of defensive speeches from members of the Court’s conservative wing, which now holds a super-majority of 6–3. Last fall, Justice Clarence Thomas, in an address at Notre Dame, accused the media of spreading the false notion that the Justices are merely politicians in robes. Such criticism, he said, “makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference,” adding, “They think you become like a politician!”
Daily Mail

'It's up to states to do the right thing': Biden tells states to ignore Supremes and impose vax mandates anyway after SCOTUS votes 6-3 to BLOCK his federal order

President Biden urged businesses to bring in vaccine mandates on their own and pushed states to 'do the right thing' after the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to block his sweeping rules on private companies in a crushing blow to his pandemic response. The high court did however allow a vaccine...
wallowa.com

U.S. Supreme Court tosses vaccination order

SALEM — The Biden administration overreached when it mandated COVID vaccinations for 84.2 million private-sector workers, failing to distinguish between the risks faced by lifeguards and meatpackers, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday. The 6-3 decision stayed a rule that would have required workers at businesses with more than...
POLITICO

Steny Hoyer says he does not see Joe Biden's March 1 State of the Union speech as a firm deadline on getting the social spending bill done.

"March 1 is not a deadline for one thing or another," he said at a POLITICO event. What happened: Majority Leader Steny Hoyer took a pragmatic tone about the future of the Democrats' climate change and social spending bill during an interview with POLITICO on Tuesday, insisting the March 1 State of the Union address should be viewed as an artificial deadline.
speaker.gov

Pelosi Statement on Supreme Court’s Refusal to Overturn the Dismissal of House Republicans’ Lawsuit to Block Remote Voting by Proxy

San Francisco – Speaker Nancy Pelosi released this statement after the Supreme Court refused to overturn the lower court’s dismissal of the lawsuit by House Republicans seeking to block remote voting by proxy during the pandemic:. “The Supreme Court’s refusal of House Republicans’ request to overturn the dismissal...
Courts push back against COVID mandates as Americans' support for such measures dwindle

(The Center Square) – U.S. courts are handing losses to Democrat-led COVID-19 polices around the nation, from federal to state rulings, as polling shows Americans are souring on the Biden administration’s approach to the pandemic. New York Judge Thomas Rademaker threw out Gov. Kathy Hochul’s mask mandate this week, blocking the Democratic governor’s order for certain businesses. At the same time, Texas Judge Jeffrey Brown granted an injunction to block...
kfgo.com

Democrats file brief backing EPA in U.S. Supreme Court climate case

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A large group of congressional Democrats filed a U.S. Supreme Court brief on Tuesday supporting the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate greenhouse gas emissions under a landmark environmental law in a case the justices will hear next month. The 196 Democrats – 29 in...
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

