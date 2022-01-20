Government website address glitch delays free COVID-19 test deliveries

An address glitch in the United States Postal Service COVID-19 test website has made it difficult for some people to order their free test kits.

Hours after its launch Tuesday, the USPS website, which offers one free set of four tests per household, struggled to distinguish between addresses in buildings with multiple units.

USPS told FOX5DC it is seeing "very limited cases of addresses that are not registered as multi-unit buildings which could lead to COVID test kit ordering difficulties."

New York Rep. Carolyn Maloney suggested using the address USPS has listed in its system.

“I am looking into reports of error messages for folks in multidwelling buildings such as apartments,” Maloney wrote on Twitter. “In the meantime, using this site to find how USPS exactly has your address listed has helped some people clear the error.”

A reply to Maloney’s tweet mentioned another possible workaround.

“I had a problem until I put my whole condo address including my unit number on the first line and left the 2nd line blank,” said Twitter user Jennifer Chartrand. “It wouldn’t accept it with the unit number in the 2nd line. Hope this helps.”

The White House announced the tests began shipping Wednesday and may take seven to 12 days to ship once ordered.

Free tests can also be ordered by calling the vaccines.gov hotline at 1-800-232-0233.