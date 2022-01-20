ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Government website address glitch delays free COVID-19 test deliveries

By Heather Hamilton, Social Media Reporter
 4 days ago

An address glitch in the United States Postal Service COVID-19 test website has made it difficult for some people to order their free test kits.

Hours after its launch Tuesday, the USPS website, which offers one free set of four tests per household, struggled to distinguish between addresses in buildings with multiple units.

USPS told FOX5DC it is seeing "very limited cases of addresses that are not registered as multi-unit buildings which could lead to COVID test kit ordering difficulties."

New York Rep. Carolyn Maloney suggested using the address USPS has listed in its system.

“I am looking into reports of error messages for folks in multidwelling buildings such as apartments,” Maloney wrote on Twitter. “In the meantime, using this site to find how USPS exactly has your address listed has helped some people clear the error.”

A reply to Maloney’s tweet mentioned another possible workaround.

“I had a problem until I put my whole condo address including my unit number on the first line and left the 2nd line blank,” said Twitter user Jennifer Chartrand. “It wouldn’t accept it with the unit number in the 2nd line. Hope this helps.”

The White House announced the tests began shipping Wednesday and may take seven to 12 days to ship once ordered.

Free tests can also be ordered by calling the vaccines.gov hotline at 1-800-232-0233.

University Daily Kansan

Biden administration introduces website to ship free COVID-19 tests

On Friday, the Biden administration announced that free, at-home rapid COVID-19 tests will become available for Americans next week. The announcement comes as COVID-19 cases rise across the country, at a rate not seen during the entire pandemic. Starting on Jan. 19, Americans will be able to order up to...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
fox5dc.com

Free at-home COVID tests: Website to start accepting orders Jan. 19

WASHINGTON - Americans will be able to order free COVID-19 tests from the comfort of their home next week. The Biden administration has pledged to provide 1 billion COVID-19 test kits to American households at no cost. To facilitate those orders, the White House has launched the website covidtests.gov, which will begin taking orders on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vox

The hidden lesson in the new free Covid-19 tests

This is an excerpt from the newsletter for The Weeds. To sign up for a weekly dive into policy and its effects on people, click here. This week, the Biden administration rolled out a plan to send up to four free Covid-19 tests to every household in America. But you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mynews13.com

Free COVID-19 tests available to order as U.S. website launches Wednesday

A new government website to order free, at-home COVID-19 tests is set to officially launch on Wednesday, allowing Americans to order four free COVID-19 tests on COVIDtests.gov. The website went live on Tuesday one day early in a soft rollout to “address troubleshooting,” a White House official told Spectrum News....
PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNews

Free at-home COVID-19 tests available through federal website

WASHINGTON (WV News) — All Americans can now request free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government. Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order four rapid antigen tests at covidtests.gov. Tests are available for every residential address in the U.S., including U.S. territories and overseas military and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
q13fox.com

State website for free at-home COVID-19 tests to launch soon

WASHINGTON - Health officials in Washington state said Wednesday that residents will soon be able to order free at-home COVID-19 tests through a new state website. The site is expected to launch within a few days, and the same week that the federal government launched its own test-ordering tool for households across the country.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID Impacting USPS Mail Delivery In Twin Cities

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — As the Omicron variant continues to cause worker shortages, the United States Postal Service is facing challenges. In some areas, like West St. Paul, mail is taking much longer to make it to its destination. “We’ve got it twice in the last week,” said resident John Zanmiller. Mary Neustel said she went four days without receiving mail last week. Others told WCCO they didn’t get mail for a week, then all at once. “I think it was really cold, or maybe they didn’t have enough employees, or I had no idea,” Neustel said. She relies on the U.S. Postal...
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks for Social Security Recipients in February 2022? | Latest Update

COVID- The number of Omicron virus strain infections in the United States has grown by 19, underscoring the need of conducting the fourth stimulation check as soon as possible. According to marcanews.com, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to approve legislation that would provide seniors with an additional $1,400 stimulus check as part of the federal stimulus package.
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Urgent Walmart recall means you should stop using this popular product now

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you need to see on Sunday: Quest protein bars, COVID tests, $189 AirPods Pro We recently warned you about a Target mailbox recall that was issued due to laceration hazards. But that’s not the only product that can malfunction and lead to injuries that might require medical attention. Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands issued an electric knife recall for fillet knives sold at Walmart and Amazon. The knives are very dangerous because they can malfunction and pose a serious laceration risk. If you bought any of the knife models in the recall, you should stop using them right...
RETAIL
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Community Policy