Publisher of 'The Firm,' 'Fire and Fury' has deal for memoir

Kenny Loggins is writing his memoir, Still Alright, coming June 14, 2022, from Hachette Books. The award-winning singer-songwriter is collaborating with author Jason Turbow. served as a pivotal figure in the folk-rock movement of the early ’70s when he paired with former Buffalo Springfield member Jim Messina. He recruited Stevie Nicks for the classic duet “Whenever I Call You ‘Friend,’” then pivoted to smooth rock in teaming up with Michael McDonald on their back-to-back Grammy-winning hits “What a Fool Believes” and “This Is It” (a seminal moment in the history of what would come to be known as Yacht Rock). In the ’80s, Loggins became the king of soundtracks with hit recordings for Caddyshack, Footloose, and Top Gun; and was one of the many superstar voices on the global hit, “We Are the World.”

