Around 1,500 jobs globally are being cut at consumer goods giant Unilever as part of a group-wide overhaul.The Marmite-to-Dove soap maker is planning to axe around 15% of senior management roles and 5% of more junior management roles under a restructure to create five business divisions.It said the jobs will go across the UK and its worldwide operations by the end of the year, but did not give a breakdown of where the cuts will be made.Unilever, which employs around 149,000 staff worldwide, stressed that factory teams are not expected to be impacted by the changes.The company employs more than...

BUSINESS ・ 6 HOURS AGO