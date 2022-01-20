ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Top 25 Breakdown: No. 13 Notre Dame

By Kendall Rogers
d1baseball.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 Record: 34-13 (25-10 ACC) Link Jarrett (45-15 in two seasons) Ballpark (Capacity):...

d1baseball.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Arch Manning News

On Friday night, five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning had the best college football coach in the country – and his top assistants – at his high school basketball game. Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is also a star on the hardwood. Alabama coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
d1baseball.com

2022 D1Baseball Season Preview Central

Another exciting college baseball season is on the horizon, and it’s time to start previewing the teams, conferences and players on the national stage. We look to build on our promise to provide the most comprehensive coverage with the 2022 College Preview. The season preview material includes several parts,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Link Jarrett
abc17news.com

Dodson scores 23, No. 19 Notre Dame tops Pittsburgh 77-63

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Maya Dodson had 23 points and 12 rebounds and No. 19 Notre Dame had five players in double figures, defeating Pittsburgh 77-63. After being tied at halftime, Notre Dame built a seven-point lead in the third quarter as Dodson scored 10 points in the period. Pittsburgh’s second-half struggles continued in the fourth quarter as the Panthers missed 13 of their last 14 shots. Still, the Panthers were within three points early in the fourth. At that point, Notre Dame’s Sonia Citron hit a pair of pull-up jumpers after Pitt turnovers and Sam Brunelle converted a three-point play to extend the lead to 69-60 with 5:36 remaining.
PITTSBURGH, PA
d1baseball.com

2022 Preseason Rankings: Dandy Dozen To Watch

Our staff deliberations on the 2022 Preseason Top 25 included a host of teams that did not wind up cracking our rankings. Many teams beyond those 25 look worthy of rankings, and it was difficult to settle on just 25. For that matter, it wasn’t easy to narrow down our list of a Dozen More To Watch, but we made some tough choices and settled on these 12. Don’t be surprised to see any of these teams crack the rankings at some point in 2022.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acc#Cws#Fall Report#Team News#Irish
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Ohio State News

The Ohio State Buckeyes are reportedly leading the way when it comes to NIL deals. On Monday, it was reported that OSU’s 220 athletes have combined to to earn nearly $3 million across 608 NIL agreements. Good for No. 1 in the nation across all three categories. The Buckeyes...
The Blade

Emmanuel Christian standout Easter sidelined with injury

Emmanuel Christian freshman basketball standout Jerry Easter II suffered a wrist injury on Friday night and will be sidelined for at least six weeks. Easter, a 6-foot-5 combination guard, had been averaging a double-double through the team’s first 13 games. Easter had scored 25.7 points per game, while pulling down 10.7 rebounds per game.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy