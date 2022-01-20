ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Analysis-In Ukraine crisis, Germany faces tough decisions over gas pipeline

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – Germany could find itself in a no-win situation if Russia invades Ukraine, pitting Berlin’s main gas supplier against its most important security allies. Chancellor Olaf Scholz would face pressure from the United States and other Western allies to respond to any invasion by stopping...

943jackfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Blinken says has 'no doubts' Germany is resolute on Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday he has "no doubts" Germany is maintaining a united front with NATO on the Ukraine crisis, after Berlin faced pressure to toughen its stance against potential Russian aggression. The top US diplomat also dismissed the idea of slapping punitive sanctions on Russia now, before any potential invasion of the former Soviet republic Ukraine, saying sanctions should be used as a means of "dissuading" Moscow from an attack. Blinken's comments follow a week of intense diplomacy in which he held talks with his Russian counterpart and also sat down with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as Kyiv voiced mounting fears of a Russian invasion. Germany was in the hot seat at the weekend after its navy chief Kay-Achim Schoenbach said Russian President Vladimir Putin deserves respect and also suggested it was "nonsense" to think Russia was ready to pour troops into Ukraine.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Christine Lambrecht
Reuters

Germany urges 'prudence' in potential sanctions against Russia over Ukraine

BERLIN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Germany's leader has urged Europe and the United States to think carefully when considering sanctions against Russia for any aggression against Ukraine in a crisis pitting Berlin's main gas supplier against its biggest security allies. Among a range of possible Western sanctions against President Vladmir...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Natural Gas#Gas Pipeline#European Union#Reuters#Western#Nord Stream 2#Social Democrats#Spd#Kiel University#Americans#Russians#Soviet#Greens
AFP

Ukraine to target Russian influence after UK warns of plot

Ukraine vowed to counter destabilising Russian influence over the country's political and economic spheres Sunday after London accused Moscow of looking to install a Kremlin-friendly president in Kyiv. The UK alleged this weekend it had information Moscow was "looking to install a pro-Russian leader" in Ukraine, naming several former politicians in Kyiv it alleged haboured ties with Russian intelligence.
POLITICS
newsitem.com

Analysis: Crisis in Ukraine a showdown of two world views

NEW YORK (AP) — The crisis in Ukraine is hardly going away — a showdown of two world views that could upend Europe. It carries echoes of the Cold War and resurrects an idea left over from the 1945 Yalta Conference: that the West should respect a Russian sphere of influence in Central and Eastern Europe.
POLITICS
94.3 Jack FM

EU to leave diplomats’ families in Ukraine for now, Borrell says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union does not plan to withdraw diplomats’ families from Ukraine at the moment, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday after Washington announced such a move, pointing out a military attack by Russia could come at any time. The U.S. State...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

NATO sends ships and fighter jets to eastern Europe

BRUSSELS — (AP) — NATO said Monday that it’s putting extra forces on standby and sending more ships and fighter jets to eastern Europe as Russia continues its troop build-up near Ukraine. It said that it’s beefing up its “deterrence” presence in the Baltic Sea area. A...
MILITARY
AFP

Germany 'encouraging Putin' by refusing to supply weapons: Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Saturday condemned Germany for its refusal to supply weapons to Kyiv, urging Berlin to stop "undermining unity" and "encouraging Vladimir Putin" amid fears of a Russian invasion. In a separate development, Germany's naval chief Kay-Achim Schoenbach announced his resignation late Saturday, after Ukraine summoned the German ambassador to Ukraine, to protest remarks the vice-admiral had made on the crisis. Kyiv's foreign ministry stressed "the categorical unacceptability" of Schoenbach's comments, who had said the idea that Russia wanted to invade Ukraine was "nonsense", and that Putin probably deserved respect. With tens of thousands of Russian troops gathered on the Ukrainian border, fears are mounting that a major conflict could break out in Europe.
POLITICS
AFP

US, EU coordinate Russia response as Ukraine tensions rise

Top US diplomat Antony Blinken and European ministers were preparing Monday what they vowed would be a tough response to any Russian incursion into Ukraine, as Kyiv complained that Washington's decision to withdraw diplomatic families was "premature". Tensions are soaring over Russia's deployment of some 100,000 troops at its neighbour's borders, and Britain followed the US and sent home some staff and their relatives from its embassy in Kyiv. Moscow insists it has no intention of invading. The US is trying to marshal its allies to prepare an unprecedented package of sanctions for Moscow if its sends in its forces -- and European Union members insist they could hit the Kremlin with "massive consequences" in days if needed. But there remain divisions over the extent of any punishment for Moscow and how imminent the threat of military action could be.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Germany: Party picks conservative leader for post-Merkel era

Delegates from the party of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel endorsed prominent conservative Friedrich Merz as the Christian Democratic Union s new leader Saturday as the center-right party seeks to redefine itself. Merz received 94.6% of the vote from 983 delegates who cast ballots during an online party convention. The vote was mostly a formality since he won 62.1% in balloting among the party membership in December, defeating two centrist contenders. In a livestreamed speech to the delegates, he took several digs at new Chancellor Olaf Scholz for, as Merz put it, not immediately engaging with the U.S. and...
EUROPE
AFP

US, Russia promise to work to ease Ukraine tensions

Washington and Moscow's top diplomats on Friday agreed to keep working to ease tensions over Ukraine, with the United States promising a written response to Russian security requirements next week and not ruling out a presidential meeting. Russia's foreign ministry said later that, in his talks with Blinken, Lavrov had warned of "the most serious consequences" if Washington ignored Moscow's security demands.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy