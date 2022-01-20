ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three suspects on the run after early-morning home invasion on Jacksonville’s Westside

By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating a robbery-turned-shooting inside a Jacksonville home Thursday morning.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers were dispatched to Overland Park Blvd. around 7:30 a.m. after a young girl called 911 saying she had escaped her house through a back window and had run to neighbors for help after three suspects broke into her home.

When police arrived an adult man was found inside the house with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital.

Three suspects are believed to be involved. They were all wearing masks but the victims told JSO they were likely two younger Black males and a Black female.

The suspects left the scene in a silver Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO at (904) 630-0500, or by calling Crimestoppers at (866) 845-Tips.

This is a developing story.

Jax Beach man with autism reported missing after not returning home

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is asking for the community’s help looking for a 25-year-old man with functioning autism. Officers say Lou Corrao left his house early Tuesday morning with his wallet and house key, but has not returned back. He’s expressed interest to his mom that he wants to be more independent. In the past he’s gone on walks by himself, but has always come back.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
