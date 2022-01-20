Three suspects on the run after early-morning home invasion on Jacksonville’s Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating a robbery-turned-shooting inside a Jacksonville home Thursday morning.
According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers were dispatched to Overland Park Blvd. around 7:30 a.m. after a young girl called 911 saying she had escaped her house through a back window and had run to neighbors for help after three suspects broke into her home.
When police arrived an adult man was found inside the house with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital.
Three suspects are believed to be involved. They were all wearing masks but the victims told JSO they were likely two younger Black males and a Black female.
The suspects left the scene in a silver Toyota Camry.
Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO at (904) 630-0500, or by calling Crimestoppers at (866) 845-Tips.
This is a developing story.
