Experienced Credit Counseling with J. White Credit University

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mark your calendars — the Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting 2021 federal tax returns on Monday. If you’re expecting to get money back, federal officials say there may be delays. The IRS is warning it could be a tough tax season thanks to the pandemic, from staffing issues to lack of funding and a huge backlog. As of Dec. 31, the agency had 6 million unprocessed individual returns, noting it had to correct significantly more errors on tax returns than previous years. But experts say there are ways to avoid major delays. “The federal still allows paper filing, but it’s...

INCOME TAX ・ 19 HOURS AGO