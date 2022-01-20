Healthy secrets for beautiful skin

Hello, high brows, luscious lip glosses and Very Peri everything. We still have a few months of parka wearing, driveway salting and wind chill calculating ahead of us, but the countdown to spring (and the chance to ditch our beloved puffers) is on. And just like our wardrobe, our beauty routine deserves a little seasonal refresh, too. As we say goodbye to winter, the season’s warmer hues and our dry skin, we welcome fresh complexions, bold accents and the sense of optimism and reinvention that spring brings. To prepare, we asked Essie’s global lead educator and celebrity nail artist Rita Remark and Maybelline New York’s lead makeup artist in Canada, Grace Lee, about the top spring 2022 beauty trends (and how to update our makeup and nail kits accordingly).
Comments / 0