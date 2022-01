• The United States government is on the trail of North Korean hackers. • Hackers take advantage of the country’s strict policies to operate from Pyongyang. The cryptocurrency market which has proven to be significantly exposed to online thieves has witnessed another hacking scandal. Recent reports have claimed that cybercriminal groups in North Korea have stolen around $400 million worth of cryptos. The country has not only been relevant because of its dictatorship controlled by the Kim dynasty but also because it is the base of operations for many hackers allegedly trained by the people’s republic.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO