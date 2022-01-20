NYC Mayor Eric Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency via Coinbase
(Reuters) – New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday said his first paycheck, to arrive Friday,...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
(Reuters) – New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday said his first paycheck, to arrive Friday,...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0