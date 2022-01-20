ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HNRCA Launches National Center for Precision Health

By Tufts University
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — National nutrition guidance is on track to become much more individualized, thanks to research that will soon begin at the Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging (HNRCA) at Tufts University, as part of a five-year national effort supported by the National Institutes of Health...

Cornell University

Cornell to co-lead NIH center for precision nutrition research

A five-year, $23 million award from the National Institutes of Health will put Cornell at the center of a significant federal investment in research aimed at customizing nutrition guidance. The NIH on Jan. 20 announced the Division of Nutritional Sciences and RTI International (RTI), a nonprofit research institute, will co-lead...
Daily Trojan

Center studies health and media

Walking around her neighborhood with her summer camp in mind, high school senior Justine Nguyen noticed dim streetlights, which she connected to a more unsafe environment and a higher unhoused population. She then noticed brighter lights and a higher presence of security in a safer area located south of her neighborhood. Observing this, she realized the inequities present in her community.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside Indiana Business

LifeOmic Launches New Health App

Indianapolis-based health technology company LifeOmic is out with a new app that it says could help users fulfill their 2022 resolutions to live a healthier lifestyle. The company, which has released several health-focused apps since its launch in 2016, says its new LIFE Ascent program focuses on behavioral things that people can do to improve their health. Getting in shape and eating healthier are often the top two resolutions each year.
CELL PHONES
Newswise

Endocrine Society launches reinvigorated patient outreach program

Newswise — WASHINGTON—To reach larger audiences of individuals with endocrine conditions, particularly those in underserved communities, the Endocrine Society is expanding its in-person health education events and launching a new consumer health education web presence. Moving forward, the Society’s public health education will concentrate on diversity, equity and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newswise

ACS partners with The John A. Hartford Foundation to enhance and expand its Geriatric Surgery Verification Program

Newswise — CHICAGO: Today the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Geriatric Surgery Verification (GSV) Program and The John A. Hartford Foundation (JAHF) announced their work on a new partnership to improve surgical care for older adults while serving diverse populations across the nation. The GSV Program is designed to ensure appropriate, safe, high-quality surgical care for older adults aligned with what matters most to them.
CHARITIES
Health
Science
Gapin Institute Introduces A Precision Health Optimization & Performance Center in Sarasota

Gapin Institute for Elite Health & Performance leverages the experience and expertise of Tracy Gapin, MD, FACS to shift the paradigm of health toward precision health optimization. A data-driven, personalized approach has emerged as the future of healthcare and is now available in Florida. The Gapin Institute combines modern medicine with hormone optimization, genetics, epigenetics, health and fitness coaching, nutrition, and sleep science. The cutting-edge center addresses men’s and women’s top health concerns. Society is experiencing a health crisis with plummeting testosterone levels, worsening obesity, cardiovascular disease, and sexual function, and for the first time in many years, a declining lifespan. At Gapin Institute, patients experience personalized healthcare with a unique comprehensive model incorporating all evidence-based and data-driven modalities. Treatment plans are based on personalized health data including genetics, real-time wearable tech data, detailed functional lab testing and next-generation biomarkers. The center utilizes an efficient hybrid model offering both on-site and telehealth visits. of health and fitness coaches, nutrition experts and epigenetic specialists.
SARASOTA, FL
Newswise

CHOP Researchers Develop New Clinical Diagnostic Test to Identify Genetic Sources of Mitochondrial Disease

Newswise — Philadelphia, January 25, 2022 – Researchers from the Mitochondrial Medicine Frontier Program at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have developed a comprehensive sequencing test specifically for mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA). This new clinical diagnostic test, launched in the Division of Genomics Diagnostics (DGD) at CHOP, provides important information as to whether and to what level variations in the mtDNA are present in different tissues from a patient with suspected mitochondrial disease, leading to more precise diagnosis and more personalized treatment options. The findings were recently published in the journal Molecular Genetics and Metabolism.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
greenwichsentinel.com

Family Centers Names Medical Director of Mental Health

Family Centers recently announced the appointment of Dr. Margarita Muñoz to the newly-created position of Medical Director of Mental Health. A board-certified child, adolescent and adult psychiatrist, Dr. Muñoz joins Family Centers’ clinical team at a time when demand for mental health services is at an all-time high. According to a December 2021 Surgeon General Advisory, one in five children between the ages of three and 17 exhibit signs of mental, emotional, developmental or behavioral disorders. Nineteen percent of American adults also live with some form of mental illness.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Newswise

These Scientists Are Racing to Beat Omicron

Newswise — David Veesler and his lab members aren’t getting much sleep these days. In the final weeks of 2021, he and his team worked around the clock to post four coronavirus papers on the preprint server bioRxiv. All delved into the biology of Omicron, the SARS-CoV-2 variant currently driving the explosive growth of cases worldwide. One paper, on the structure of Omicron’s spike protein, came out on New Year’s Eve.
SCIENCE
Virginia Business

Va. Health Center names new president and CEO

Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington has named Christopher T. Lane as its next president and CEO. Lane replaces James Cole, who is retiring after 36 years at the hospital. Lane will begin in late March. He will join VHC from Kaleida Health, Western New York’s largest health care system, where...
HEALTH SERVICES

