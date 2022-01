Could the next James Bond be a Chinese woman? Many will be outraged by the prospect. “How on earth can the next Bond be a woman?” I hear the 007 purists say. What is even more outrageous is how last week’s confirmation by MI5, the UK’s spy agency, could be used by those seeking to inflame the China debate in the UK.I was as surprised as anyone to receive a Security Service Interference Alert about Christine Lee (a UK-based law firm owner) to my parliament inbox. It was like something straight out of a spy thriller. This matter was debated...

U.K. ・ 4 DAYS AGO