New Bedford-based ABC Disposal, Inc. is in the process of being sold to a larger nationwide company, WBSM News has learned. Waste Connections U.S. Holdings, Inc., based in Texas, has entered into a deal to purchase ABC Disposal and its sister companies, a person with knowledge of the deal has confirmed to WBSM. The deal is expected to close sometime in February.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO