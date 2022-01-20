North Carolina man sentenced to 8 years for role in 2018 killing in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Fayetteville man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for his role in a 2018 killing in Myrtle Beach.

Matthew Isaiah Rivera pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to armed robbery, with no agreements as to the sentence, according to Tonya Root, a spokesperson with the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

The shooting, which happened near the Myrtlewood community, led to the death of Mark Verhasselt. Rivera is one of two suspects who was arrested in the case.

Root said Rivera was not the shooter and didn’t have a previous criminal record.

