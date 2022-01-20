Northwest Arkansas Council and Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield hosting vaccine clinics

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Council announced in a Thursday, Jan. 20 press release it will host three COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Jan. 21 and 28.

The clinics on Jan. 21 and 28 will be at the NWA corporate center for Blue Cross Blue Shield, located at 5288 W. Don Tyson Parkway in Springdale from 1-4 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

A third larger vaccination event will also be held on the 21 at J.B. Hunt Corporate Headquarters (Building C) in Lowell from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is encouraged but not required.

The clinics are free, open to the public and will offer first, second and booster doses of the vaccine.

To register for the J.B. Hunt clinic, click here .

Additional weekly vaccination events in Washington and Benton counties continue for residents. To view an event calendar, click here .

NWA Council officials said they are urging residents to get vaccinated and boosted if eligible. Those attending Northwest Arkansas Council-hosted clinics will NOT need to provide an identification or social security number to get vaccinated.

For those looking to learn about the booster dose of the vaccine, the below graphic can be referenced to understand when they may be eligible and which booster is recommended.

To see information about the vaccine or details about the clinics, click here .

