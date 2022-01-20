CAUTION: Icy roads causing crashes on I-15 near Ft. Hall

FT. HALL, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police say they are multiple crashes on Interstate 15 near Fort Hall. They say freezing temperatures, freezing fog is causing slick roads in the area.

They remind drivers to increase their following distance, slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.

They didn't say how many crashes they are dealing with, or if there have been any injuries.

