Duplex at Jackie Kennedy Onassis’ former Fifth Avenue lair asks $8M

By Jennifer Gould
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago
Made in the shades: An apartment inside the building the e'er-bespectacled Jackie O once called home is listing. Getty Images

A seventh- and eighth-floor duplex at 1040 Fifth Ave. has hit the market for $7.99 million.

The stately limestone building, listing for the first time in nearly half a century, was designed by Rosario Candela in 1930 and has quite the history.

Jackie Kennedy Onassis bought its 15th-floor penthouse shortly after her husband, Pres. John F. Kennedy, was assassinated, and lived there until her death in 1994.

This new listing is a 10-room spread with three bedrooms, 4½ baths and a $11,747 monthly maintenance fee.

It opens to a marble-floored central gallery that leads to formal entertaining rooms.

A dramatic, curved staircase with a wrought-iron handrail leads to three bedrooms on the eighth floor.

Details throughout the residence include herringbone floors, high ceilings, a wood-paneled library, woodburning fireplaces and Central Park views.

One of three bedrooms inside the duplex.
The dining area inside the Fifth Avenue spread.
The Upper East Side spread has 10 spacious rooms.

There’s also a large dining room, pantry and windowed eat-in kitchen, plus a second back staircase.

Two staff rooms could also convert into a nursery, home office or guest room. Oh, there’s no financing allowed. Some of the most iconic photos of Jackie were taken by a paparazzo, Ron Galella, outside the building — until Jackie got a restraining order against him.

After Jackie’s death, the penthouse was bought by the late David Koch, billionaire funder of right-wing organizations and Big Apple cultural institutions, and his wife Julia, who is currently the richest woman in New York City.

But by 2010 the Kochs had moved into a duplex at 740 Park Ave. and sold the 1040 penthouse to Glenn Dubin — a wealthy social and business pal of pedophilic abuser Jeffrey Epstein — and Eva Andersson-Dubin, a doctor and former Miss Sweden who had been Epstein’s girlfriend and testified on behalf of Ghislaine Maxwell at her recent trial, when she was convicted on sex trafficking related charges.

The listing brokers are Paul and Carolyn Zweben, of Douglas Elliman.

The2018 Show House sold for a whopping $40 million.

The 48th Annual Kips Bay Decorator Show House is coming back to New York this spring after a two-year pandemic hiatus — and the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club is still in search of a townhouse.

Brokers and developers, take note.

The 2018 Show House sold for $40 million cash after holding the event — bought by Julia Koch.

