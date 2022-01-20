ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Harris doubles down on Biden’s doubt about legitimacy of 2022 elections

By Mark Moore
 4 days ago

Vice President Kamala Harris doubled down Thursday on President Biden’s eyebrow-raising comments questioning the legitimacy of the 2022 midterm elections if Democrats are unable to pass election reform measures in Congress.

In an interview on NBC’s “Today,” host Savannah Guthrie said it was “astonishing to hear Biden’s remarks about the ability to hold “free and fair elections” this November.

“The president has been consistent on this issue,” Harris said, noting Senate Democrats’ failure to approve the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act Wednesday evening as she affirmed Biden’s comments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y6YHY_0dr009xD00
Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on the “Today” show and continued to fan the flame that the 2022 midterm elections could be illegitimate.

Democrats contend the measures are needed to counter legislation passed by Republican-led states that include provisions regulating early voting and mail-in balloting.

With the two pieces of legislation blocked by Senate Republicans, Guthrie asked Harris what effect their absence would have on the midterm elections.

Speaking before the vote at his news conference, Biden was asked about the consequences for November if the Democrat-backed bills were not approved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O0mz6_0dr009xD00
Kamala Harris appeared on the “Today” show on January 20, 2022, and said the legitimacy of the 2022 midterms could be called into question.

“I think it easily could be illegitimate,” the president answered, referring to the election.

He went on to talk about what could have happened had then-Vice President Mike

Pence agreed with former President Donald Trump not to certify the 2020 election results on Jan. 6.

“I’m not saying it’s going to be legit. The increase in the prospect of being illegitimate is in direct proportion to us not being able to get these reforms passed,” Biden said. “You’re not going to see me and I don’t think you’re going to see the Democratic Party give up on coming back.”

Harris further fanned the flames Thursday morning, implying that the next election’s result could be called into question following a contentious exchange with Guthrie when the veep snapped back, “If I may finish.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BQSHe_0dr009xD00
Biden made the statement regarding the midterms during a press conference on January 19, 2022, moments before the Senate defeated the voting rights bill.

“So what we’re looking at and the topic of so much debate last night was that we as America cannot afford to allow this blatant erosion of our democracy and in particular, the right of all Americans who are eligible to vote, to have access to the ballot unfettered. That is the topic of the conversation,” said Harris, adding that “political gamesmanship” should not distract from what’s “truly at stake.”

“Whether Americans with disabilities have the opportunity to vote by mail, whether a single parent has the opportunity with three kids in the backseat to vote by dropping off their ballot in the dropbox instead of having to stand in line with those three kids for hours?” Harris said. “These are the issues that are at stake.”

In an interview on “CBS Mornings” Thursday, Harris was asked about the next steps for the Biden administration to pass voting reforms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lb6XB_0dr009xD00
A person holds a sign calling to protect voting rights during a peace walk marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Washington, DC, on January 17, 2022.

“Around our country, there have been purposeful, direct attempts to make it more difficult for people to vote, access to the ballot. And so that’s the issue when we talk about voting rights attacks on our democracy. If you boil it down to it, one of the specific issues is that folks are making it – people in elected offices and states – are making it more difficult for their citizens to vote,” Harris said.

“So what will you do?” CBS anchor Gayle King pressed her.

“What we will do is we will keep fighting to get the legislation passed because that is critical. So we are not giving up on that. And then it is a matter of continuing to do the work of executive orders, doing the work through the Department of Justice, which has been litigating these cases in the various states, because we believe that they are a violation of the spirit of the Constitution of the United States,” the vice president said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EW3p5_0dr009xD00
Activists gather to support voting rights as the Senate is expected to consider the legislation on Capitol Hill on January 19, 2022.

Harris also said the administration will continue to highlight purported threats to voting rights, because “you’d be surprised how many people in the burden of everyday life are unaware of what’s happening in these states. But when they become aware of laws that make it illegal to give people food and water, if they’re standing in line, they’re outraged.”

Harris was referring to a provision in Georgia’s new election law that prohibits the distribution of money or gifts, including food and water, within 25 feet of voters standing in line. Voters are still permitted to bring their own food and drink while they wait.

Democrats were unable to advance the bills after every Republican voted against ending debate on the bill in the 50-50 Senate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AX1DG_0dr009xD00
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden ​was not casting doubt on the legitimacy of the 2022 election, but was making the opposite point.

Hours later, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer brought up a vote to change filibuster rules that would allow Democrats to approve the legislation by a simple majority rather than the 60-vote threshold required by the filibuster.

That effort also failed by a 52-48 vote, with Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona voting with Republicans against changing the rule.

Much like his comments during the presser that appeared to give Russian Vladimir Putin the go-ahead to attack Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki turned to Twitter on Thursday to clarify his remarks.

“Lets be clear: @potus was not casting doubt on the legitimacy of the 2022 election. He was making the opposite point: In 2020, a record number of voters turned out in the face of a pandemic, and election officials made sure they could vote and have those votes counted,” Psaki said in a posting.

“He was explaining that the results would be illegitimate if states do what the former president asked them to do after the 2020 election: toss out ballots and overturn results after the fact. The Big Lie is putting our democracy at risk. We’re fighting to protect it,” she continued.

