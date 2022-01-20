Gilded Age Pulitzer Mansion co-op in contract for $12M in NYC

The full-floor co-op inside the Pulitzer Mansion (its namesake inset) is a real prize. AP; Tamara Beckwith/NY Post;

A full-floor residence in the Pulitzer Mansion has gone into contract.

The third-floor co-op — the largest and only full-floor unit in the Gilded Age mansion at 11 E. 73rd St. — was asking $12 million.

Maintenance fees are $13,340 a month. The deal was first reported in Olshan Realty’s Olshan Luxury Market Report.

Legendary architect Stanford White built the 79-foot mansion — four times wider than many Big Apple townhouses — for publishing mogul Joseph Pulitzer in 1903 at a then-cost of $369,000.

Pulitzer was publisher of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch and the New York World, which he bought from financier Jay Gould.

Pulitzer — a Jewish immigrant from Budapest who was recruited to fight with the Union Army during the American Civil War — also led a campaign to complete the financing needed to keep the Statue of Liberty in New York.

He also bequeathed funds to create the Columbia Journalism School, which launched one year after his death, in 1912.

Pulitzer commissioned the construction of the mansion following a fire that killed two servants at his former home, a 33-foot-wide mansion designed by McKim, Mead & White, at 10 E. 55th St. in 1900.

His new home was designed in the style of a Venetian palazzo. Its original details, including large arched windows, high ceilings and balustrade balconies, were maintained even after the Pulitzer heirs converted the limestone mansion into 17 rental apartments in 1937.

They were then converted into co-ops — with no mortgage financing allowed — in 1952.

The third-story unit features two to three bedrooms, 3½ marble bathrooms, two woodburning fireplaces and a library. There are also 15-foot ceilings, French doors and two balustrade balconies overlooking 73rd Street. The main bedroom also boasts its own stunning terrace.

The listing brokers are Douglas Elliman’s Richard McTighe and Genevieve Sonsino.